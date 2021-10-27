Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KMI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

