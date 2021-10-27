Research Analysts Set Expectations for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares cut Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.28.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $57.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $84.43.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

