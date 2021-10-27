Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Stephens

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $74.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.79% from the stock’s current price.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.59.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $57.63 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 25.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $1,341,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.