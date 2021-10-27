Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on QSR. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.59.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

