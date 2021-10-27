Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,362 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROIC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,545 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,533,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,127,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,570,000 after acquiring an additional 506,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,583,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,185,000 after buying an additional 369,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,161.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 367,456 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of ROIC opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.65.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

