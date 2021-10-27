Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ROIC traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 50,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,418. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

