Reviewing Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) and Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and Inovalon, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Inovalon
|0
|5
|1
|0
|2.17
Insider and Institutional Ownership
35.8% of Inovalon shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Inovalon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and Inovalon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition
|N/A
|N/A
|-$10,000.00
|N/A
|N/A
|Inovalon
|$667.52 million
|9.55
|$22.58 million
|$0.48
|84.96
Inovalon has higher revenue and earnings than Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition.
Profitability
This table compares Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and Inovalon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Inovalon
|5.55%
|11.72%
|4.28%
Summary
Inovalon beats Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile
Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
Inovalon Company Profile
Inovalon Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.
