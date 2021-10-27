Reviewing Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) and Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and Inovalon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inovalon 0 5 1 0 2.17

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.00%. Inovalon has a consensus price target of $32.67, indicating a potential downside of 19.90%. Given Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition is more favorable than Inovalon.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Inovalon shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Inovalon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and Inovalon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Inovalon $667.52 million 9.55 $22.58 million $0.48 84.96

Inovalon has higher revenue and earnings than Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and Inovalon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Inovalon 5.55% 11.72% 4.28%

Summary

Inovalon beats Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

