Reviewing Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Repligen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Repligen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Repligen and Precision BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen 0 0 7 0 3.00 Precision BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Repligen presently has a consensus target price of $306.14, suggesting a potential upside of 11.80%. Precision BioSciences has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 126.80%. Given Precision BioSciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than Repligen.

Risk and Volatility

Repligen has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Repligen and Precision BioSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen $366.26 million 41.05 $59.93 million $1.65 165.96 Precision BioSciences $24.28 million 23.80 -$109.01 million ($2.09) -4.64

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Precision BioSciences. Precision BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Repligen and Precision BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen 19.65% 9.21% 7.31% Precision BioSciences -45.88% -69.50% -22.93%

Summary

Repligen beats Precision BioSciences on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs. The Filtration products offer a number of advantages to manufacturers of biologic drugs at volumes that span from pilot studies to clinical and commercial-scale production. The OEM products are represented by Protein A affinity ligands, which are a critical component of Protein A chromatography resins used in downstream purification and cell culture growth factor products. The company was founded by Alexander G. Rich and Paul R. Schimmel in May 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases. The Food segment applies ARCUS, the company’s propriety genome editing platform, to develop food and nutrition products through collaboration agreements with consumer-facing companies. The company was founded by Derek N. Jantz, Jeff Smith, and Matthew R. Kane in January 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

