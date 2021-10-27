Revolve Group (RVLV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Revolve Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Revolve Group stock opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.70. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 60,323 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $4,339,033.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,106.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 54,673 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,573,974.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,184,927 shares of company stock worth $75,814,936 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RVLV shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.69.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

