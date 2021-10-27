Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $82.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $74.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $66.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 102.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,117,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,115,000 after buying an additional 68,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 483.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares during the period.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

