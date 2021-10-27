RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in RH were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in RH by 1.4% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,756,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,193,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 82.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,529 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 7.4% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 277,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,581,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RH by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RH. Cowen increased their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $730.33.

NYSE:RH opened at $659.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $681.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $667.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93. RH has a 1 year low of $330.64 and a 1 year high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. RH’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

