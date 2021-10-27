Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.04 Million

Brokerages expect Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) to post $51.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Riskified’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.22 million and the lowest is $50.98 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year sales of $224.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.07 million to $225.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $268.75 million, with estimates ranging from $267.40 million to $270.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.95 million.

RSKD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,701. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79. Riskified has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Riskified stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,585,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,253,000. Riskified makes up about 2.5% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 4.18% of Riskified as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

