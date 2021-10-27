Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:BSGAU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $998,000.

BSGAU stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

