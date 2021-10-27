Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 104,073 ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 104,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of ScION Tech Growth II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,407,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter worth $6,305,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter worth $4,040,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter worth $3,909,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter worth $3,594,000.

ScION Tech Growth II stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. ScION Tech Growth II has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

ScION Tech Growth II Profile

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

