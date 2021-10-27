Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 400,000 Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Compute Health Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,989,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPUH opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

