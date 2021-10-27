Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) by 772.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,102 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biotech Acquisition were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIOTU. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,364,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,890,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,675,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,914,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,014,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOTU opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. Biotech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

