Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,736 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CEV. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 31.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CEV opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $14.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.0471 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

