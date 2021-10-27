Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Sells 2,508 Shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Levere were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Levere by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Levere by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,605,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Levere in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Levere in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Levere in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000.

Shares of LVRAU opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. Levere Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.49.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

