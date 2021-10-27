Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Takes $1.76 Million Position in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIAU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,515,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,060,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,507,000.

NASDAQ ORIAU opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

