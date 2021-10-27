Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

HOOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $39.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,573,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,495,000. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,696,000. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

