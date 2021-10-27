Robust Token (RBT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. One Robust Token coin can currently be bought for $42.67 or 0.00072214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $34,340.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00071841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00071784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00097010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,990.27 or 0.99823354 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,014.22 or 0.06792859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002585 BTC.

About Robust Token

Robust Token’s total supply is 93,521 coins and its circulating supply is 34,971 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

