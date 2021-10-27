Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rockley Photonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockley Photonics will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rockley Photonics.

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RKLY opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. Rockley Photonics has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.08 million, a P/E ratio of 177.25 and a beta of -0.07.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockley Photonics (RKLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.