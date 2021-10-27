Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Cut to C$69.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rogers Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of RCI opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4059 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

