Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Stock Price Down 5.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$75.00 to C$69.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Rogers Communications traded as low as $45.50 and last traded at $45.76. 11,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 389,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.49.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Rogers Communications by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,309,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,345,697,000 after buying an additional 3,103,785 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Rogers Communications by 8.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,529,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,085,015,000 after buying an additional 1,807,072 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Rogers Communications by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,688,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $408,364,000 after buying an additional 861,675 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $397,485,000 after buying an additional 152,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Rogers Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,047,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,407,000 after buying an additional 240,618 shares in the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

