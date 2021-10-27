Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Roku comprises approximately 1.3% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Roku by 42.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at about $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 449.1% in the second quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after acquiring an additional 58,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.59.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total value of $36,071,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total transaction of $28,241,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $186,304,681 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock traded down $4.67 on Wednesday, hitting $319.34. 53,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,064. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.52 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $335.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.57 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.