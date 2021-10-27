Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) Stake Boosted by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,330 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 1.97% of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DBDR. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,572,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 857,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,328,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 334,695 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,223,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,990,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DBDR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. 2,627,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,314. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

