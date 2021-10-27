Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.04

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 54095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RMO shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.68.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $537.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMO. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Romeo Power by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Romeo Power by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

