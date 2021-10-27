Route One Investment Company L.P. Sells 146,000 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Route One Investment Company L.P. lessened its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,707,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,000 shares during the period. Liberty Global makes up 2.4% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Route One Investment Company L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $100,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Liberty Global by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Liberty Global by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:LBTYK traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,869. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.