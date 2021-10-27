Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $110.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

ALV stock opened at $92.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.08. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $74.53 and a 1-year high of $108.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.84.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

