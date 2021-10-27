Royal Bank of Canada Has $631.59 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,246,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,506 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $631,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,820,000 after buying an additional 635,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,656 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after buying an additional 2,614,739 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,594,000 after acquiring an additional 987,960 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

MO opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average is $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.57%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

