Royal Bank of Canada Increases Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $185.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CIGI. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.67.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $146.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.35 and its 200 day moving average is $119.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The firm had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth about $57,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in Colliers International Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

