Royal Bank of Canada Increases HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target to GBX 490

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 490 ($6.40) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.87% from the company’s previous close.

HSBA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) target price on HSBC in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on HSBC in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price target on HSBC in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 473.55 ($6.19).

HSBA opened at GBX 446 ($5.83) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 394.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 416.22. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 312.80 ($4.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The firm has a market cap of £91.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.64.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 42,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

