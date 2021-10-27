Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.40. 5,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $15.01. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

