Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $713.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will announce $713.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $282.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Royal Caribbean Group reported sales of -$33.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,217.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $11.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. The company’s revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.13) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.42. 1,984,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,284,792. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day moving average of $84.41. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

