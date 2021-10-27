Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group to post earnings of ($4.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group to post $-17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average is $84.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 958,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331,519 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $81,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.