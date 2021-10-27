Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDS-A shares. upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HSBC cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

OTCMKTS:RDS-A opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.59.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

