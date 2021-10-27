Royal Gold (RGLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $168.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. On average, analysts expect Royal Gold to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RGLD stock opened at $100.85 on Wednesday. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $129.69. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.03.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

