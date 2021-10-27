RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. RPC posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RPC had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Citigroup raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

In related news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 30,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $172,778.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $284,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 847,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,726 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of RPC by 594.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of RPC by 696.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RES traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,847. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. RPC has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 2.13.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

