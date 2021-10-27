Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Holdings Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,087,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,980 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Rush Enterprises worth $219,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.41. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $54.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 16,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $862,507.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $478,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.