Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.62

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.62 and traded as high as C$34.12. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$33.76, with a volume of 209,825 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RUS shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.00.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.18.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$979.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Russel Metals Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey acquired 1,250 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,811.36. Also, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.12, for a total transaction of C$111,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$351,043.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,186.

About Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.