Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

Ryder System stock traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.91. The company had a trading volume of 38,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -859.26%.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ryder System stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,653 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of Ryder System worth $43,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

R has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryder System from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

