Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.400-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.40-8.50 EPS.

Ryder System stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.50. 2,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,124. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -859.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.56.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ryder System stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,653 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of Ryder System worth $43,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

