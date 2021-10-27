Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.47

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and traded as high as $25.50. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 9,105 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.4453 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

