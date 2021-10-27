SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.99

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $27.59 million and approximately $98,276.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,359.55 or 1.00097627 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00064928 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.64 or 0.00533945 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.82 or 0.00304916 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.48 or 0.00189672 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00014281 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002033 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000935 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

