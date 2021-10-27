Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAFE. Truist Securities upped their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist upped their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $73.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92 and a beta of -0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.11. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $2,707,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 657,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,944.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 806,494 shares of company stock valued at $60,973,353 and sold 163,400 shares valued at $14,621,046. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 104.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 106.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 8.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 23.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 16,487 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

