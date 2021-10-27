Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Insider Zachary B. Fleming Sells 1,000 Shares

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) insider Zachary B. Fleming sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $34,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SMTI traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,308. The company has a market cap of $277.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.55 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $53.85.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 18.38% and a negative net margin of 18.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,009,000. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 179.9% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanara MedTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sanara MedTech in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.