Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Stake Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,134 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,881,000 after buying an additional 40,141 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 159.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 70,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 18,342 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SC opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a current ratio of 45.46.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.81.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

