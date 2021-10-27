SAP (NYSE:SAP) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SAP (NYSE:SAP) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.07 billion-$8.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.79 billion.

Shares of SAP opened at $145.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.04. The stock has a market cap of $179.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf lowered SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SAP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

