Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €160.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) received a €160.00 ($188.24) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SU. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €147.33 ($173.33).

Shares of SU opened at €142.84 ($168.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €149.45 and a 200-day moving average of €139.65. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a one year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

