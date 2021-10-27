Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 43,500 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $14,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HGI Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 57.4% in the second quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth $276,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth $209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,233,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.9% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 52,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AVB opened at $234.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $235.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.56.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

